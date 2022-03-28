Toronto police investigating after body found in garbage bag in city's east end

Toronto police are investigating after a body was found in a garbage bag in the city's Leslieville neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

Insp. David Correa said a community member discovered the remains on a sidewalk in the area of Eastern and Berkshire avenues, west of Leslie Street, around 1:30 p.m. and called 911.

Correa said officers arrived and did find a dead person in the garbage bag.

Police have not made an identification. Correa said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

He added that members of the 55 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau, in consultation with the homicide squad, have begun a sudden death investigation.

"Members of the coroner's office, in addition to other assets, attended the scene to assist with the investigation," Correa said.

He noted that they don't have information in terms of possible suspects.

"I'm not going to jump to any conclusions. We're going to be doing a fulsome investigation," Correa said.

Several blocks were taped off Monday as police collected evidence at the scene. Officers also canvassed the neighbourhood for any information that could help with the investigation.