Toronto police investigating after fatal shooting in North York
CP24 Web Content Writer
Kerrisa Wilson
A person is dead after a shooting in North York Thursday evening.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Toronto police responded to a shooting in the area of Grandravine Drive and Driftwood Avenue.
Toronto Paramedics say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not been identified.
No information on suspects has been released.
The homicide unit has been notified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
