Toronto police investigating after man stabbed in Scarborough early Sunday morning
CP24 Web Content Writer
Joanna Lavoie
Toronto police are probing an early-morning stabbing in Scarborough.
The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Amberjack Boulevard and Bellamy Road North, near Brimorton Drive.
Police said when they arrived at the scene roughly 30 minutes later they found no victim.
A man showed up a short time later at a nearby hospital seeking help for stab wounds or cuts to the neck, police said.
The victim remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An area on Amberjack Boulevard remains cordoned off as police investigate.
So far, Toronto police do not have a suspect description.
More to come.
-
Weekend ER visits drop in Moncton and Saint John after warningNew Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network says its emergency departments in Saint John and Moncton saw a drop in registrations this past weekend, following a warning for people to stay away unless it was life-or-death.
-
Man proposes one year after lifesaving heart transplantWith his new transplanted heart beating to the rhythm of love, Tyler Montgomery, 33, proposed to his girlfriend Keverly Pike at University Hospital, one year after a lifesaving operation.
-
Winnipeg councillor wants different approach to dealing with garbage in parksA Winnipeg city councillor wants the city to trash its current garbage bin strategy and focus on redistributing existing bins and educating the public.
-
RPS seeks public assistance with investigation into theft of guns and RCMP equipmentRegina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into the theft of two firearms as well as numerous RCMP issued equipment and clothing, which took place over the weekend.
-
'They're really worried right now': Concerns rise as students aged 5-11 head back to school without access to boostersConcerns among parents and staff are rising as the first day of school approaches with some students unable to receive a booster shot.
-
Concerns about Labour Day travel after hours-long waits at YVROn the heels of a weekend of lengthy, frustrating delays at Vancouver International Airport, people with Labour Day travel plans are being told to arrive hours early for their flights.
-
Calgary parents, students prepare for back to schoolIf you ask Torin, who was begrudgingly tagging along for back-to-school shopping on Monday, how he feels about heading into a classroom in just a few days, his answer is short.
-
Father of 10-year-old killed in Lethbridge crosswalk testifiesThe father of 10-year-old Charles McIntyre took the stand in a Lethbridge courtroom on Monday, on the first day of the careless driving trial in the death of his son.
-
Council votes to support Edmonton Ski Club lodge modernization projectThe Edmonton Ski Club's old lodge in Gallagher Park will be demolished using city funds.