Toronto police investigating collision on DVP
CP24 Web Content Writer
Kerrisa Wilson
Police are investigating a collision on the Don Valley Parkway where one person had to be extricated from a vehicle on Saturday morning.
Shortly after 8 a.m., first responders attended to a collision on the Don Valley Parkway North at Dundas Street East.
Police said a vehicle flipped over on the northbound DVP.
A man had to be extricated from the vehicle and he was transported to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto paramedics said.
The cause of the collision is unclear.
The right lane on the DVP is blocked as police investigate.
It is unknown when the lane will reopen.
-
New Brunswick reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, active count drops to 476New Brunswick is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 recoveries on Saturday, as the number of active cases drops to 476.
-
Toronto police seek public’s help to identify suspect wanted in aggravated assault probeToronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in an aggravated assault investigation.
-
WFPS saves cat, extinguishes Jamison Avenue fireWFPS extinguished a fire and saved a cat Friday night.
-
Emergency crews respond to scene of fatal crash on Hwy. 519Police and EMS responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 519 late Friday night.
-
Toronto police issue public safety alert after cannabis products found in candy packsToronto police have issued a public safety alert after finding cannabis products packaged to resemble candy and other snacks.
-
Two people injured following early morning crash in Elgin CountyElgin OPP continue to investigate an early morning crash that sent two people to hospital.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in death of 67-year-old woman found by grandson in Oshawa, Ont.A 40-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of a 67-year-old woman who was found dead inside her Oshawa, Ont. home by her grandson.
-
Victoria ranked 3rd-rattiest city in B.C., according to pest control companyOrkin Canada has released its annual top 10 list of the rattiest cities in British Columbia and Victoria has once again cracked the top three.
-