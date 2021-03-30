Toronto police investigating 'hate-motivated' assaults after suspect allegedly attacks man, rips off woman's hijab

Police have charged a Toronto man after he allegedly assaulted a man and ripped off a woman’s hijab in a string of attacks they say were motivated by hate.

It happened on Monday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in Scarborough, near Morningside and Sheppard avenues.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said a male victim was eating lunch by a nearby plaza when an unknown man approached him and kicked him.

The same man then grabbed a woman and ripped her hijab off of her head, according to police, before he “wrestled” another man.

Police have charged 45-year-old Toronto resident Sayid Ahmed Abdullahi with assault.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom virtually today.

“The Hate Crime Unit has been consulted and is assisting in the investigation,” police said.

CTV News Toronto has learned that Abdullahi was involved in a series of similar incidents back in 2018 when he allegedly began pulling the hijabs off the heads of three women during three separate incidents.

At that time, police said that the women were all waiting for a TTC bus at the corner of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue on June 7.

He was charged with three counts of assault and mischief under $5,000.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to the courts for an update on those charges.