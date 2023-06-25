Toronto police investigating overnight shooting in Thorncliffe Park
CP24 Web Content Writer
Joanna Lavoie
A man is in hospital after being shot early Sunday morning in East York’s Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood.
Shorty after 1 a.m., Toronto police responded to a call for sounds of gunshots near Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard.
Officers at the scene found a man in his 20s who had been shot.
The victim was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
72-year-old woman in life-threatening condition after violent assault in OshawaA 72-year-old woman was taken to a Toronto hospital in life-threatening condition after a ‘violent’ assault in Oshawa on Saturday night.
-
Highway 11 closed in Val Rita area for police investigationHighway 11 is closed between Kapuskasing and Hearst on Monday due to a police investigation, 511 Ontario says.
-
B.C. provides $100K to aid South Asian people with mental health, substance-use challengesMore help is on the way for South Asian people living in Greater Vancouver who face mental health and substance-use challenges.
-
Toronto man facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired: policeA 32-year-old Torontonian is facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired and prohibited to operate a vehicle, according to police.
-
Possible tornado investigations underway after Windsor-Essex stormA powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex on Sunday, leading to damage cleanup and possible tornado investigations.
-
Sibling fight escalates to threats and violence in West NipissingA dustup Saturday afternoon between two siblings ended with threats and violence, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Sask. police caught 476 impaired drivers in May: SGIPolice in Saskatchewan caught 476 impaired drivers around the province throughout the month of May, a news release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said.
-
Black tire marks on Leduc Pride crosswalk lead to police investigationPolice are investigating black tire tread marks on the new Pride crosswalk in Leduc as vandalism.
-
Muggy weather this week for the MaritimesThe air in the Maritimes will likely feel heavy and muggy throughout the week with low pressure centred to the west and high pressure to the east.