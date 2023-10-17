Police give all-clear after downtown TTC subway station evacuated due to security incident
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Alex Arsenych
Toronto police cleared the security incident at St. Patrick subway station Tuesday evening.
The downtown Toronto subway station had been evacuated for the investigation, police said on X, formerly Twitter.
At around 6:30 p.m., the TTC said service resumed between St. Andrew and Spadina stations.
Just after 6:40 p.m., police said no bomb was located and that the station has reopened.
POLICE INVESTIGATION
St. Patrick station
5:00 pm
-police are o/s and investigating reports of a bomb threat
-St. Patrick subway station has been evacuated
-please avoid the area#GO2414567
^lm
-
