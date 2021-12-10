Toronto police investigating homicide in Midtown

Toronto police say the homicide unit has taken over an investigation into the death of a man found dead at a midtown residential building after police responded to a person in crisis Thursday.

Police responded to reports of a suspicious incident at a residential building in the area of Redpath and Eglinton avenues shortly after 2 p.m.

Tactical officers, paramedics and firefighters were seen responding to the building.

Officers tried to enter a unit, but a man, who was reportedly in crisis, was refusing entry to the officers, according to police.

On Friday morning, police said a person was located deceased inside the unit.

Police said the deceased person is not the same person who appeared to be in crisis.

The death was initially treated as suspicious, but on Friday afternoon, police said they have deemed it a homicide.

No further details on the victim or suspects have been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400.

