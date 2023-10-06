Toronto police issue new warning about notorious 'grandparent scam'

Police say fraudsters are still calling Toronto seniors and pretending to be their grandchildren in an effort to steal their money in a ruse that cost Canadians nearly $10 million last year.

A public advisory about the notorious scam was issued on Friday, warning the public to be on the lookout for the scheme which targets seniors.

“The Toronto Police Service is requesting anyone who receives this type of call or solicitation to contact police,” officials said in a news release.

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), Canadians across the country lost $9.2 million to the so-called “emergency” or “grandparent” scam in 2022 – a huge increase from the $2.4 million lost in 2021.

The lion’s share of the fraud was in Ontario, the CAFC says, where over $5.4 million in losses was reported.

"While law enforcement and partners continue to work together to investigate and stop these criminals, we ask for the public's help in connecting with the seniors in their lives, warning them about these scams and encouraging them to report any incidents. This one conversation could be life changing," Chris Lynam, the director general of the CAFC and National Cybercrime Coordination Centre said earlier this year.

HOW DOES THE SCAM WORK?

Typically, police said, a victim will get a phone call from someone claiming to be their grandchild or loved one saying they are in some sort of legal trouble.

After the phone is passed to another person pretending to be a police officer or lawyer, police said a demand for money is made for their relative’s release.

“The victim is instructed to hand over the cash to a ‘courier’ that will be dispatched to their residence. The victim is instructed not to discuss the event with anyone,” police said.

While Canada’s Big Six banks all have advice on how to avoid the scam, TD Bank said it can “often be successful because it exploits human vulnerability and the desire to care for family and friends.”

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO TO PROTECT YOURSELF

Toronto police underscored that officers will never come to your residence in full or partial uniform to collect cash or contact family members to request money for bail.

“Do not attend your bank to withdraw money to give to an unknown person following a frantic telephone call. Instead, call another family member for clarification, or contact police,” police said.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of the scam is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200.