Toronto police issue tickets after 25 people found partying inside restaurant

Police issued tickets for violations of the emergency stay-at-home order after as many as 25 people were found partying inside a restaurant in Toronto’s King West neighbourhood on Sunday evening.

Toronto police say that at about 5:45 p.m., they were called to Baro restaurant at 485 King Street West for reports that a party was going on inside.

There were reportedly as many as 25 people inside.

A number of tickets were issued for violating the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Indoor dining has not been allowed in Toronto for more than seven months.