Toronto police issue tickets after 25 people found partying inside restaurant

Police issued tickets for violations of the emergency stay-at-home order after as many as 25 people were allegedly found partying inside a restaurant in Toronto’s King West neighbourhood on Sunday evening.

Toronto police say that at about 5:45 p.m., they were called to Baro restaurant at 485 King Street West for reports that a “noisy party” was going on inside.

There were reportedly as many as 25 people inside, something the restaurant disputes.

Nine tickets were issued for violating the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, police said.

The matter was also referred to Toronto Public Health for follow up.

A spokesperson for the restaurant told CP24 that there were only restaurant staff at the building on Sunday, and that the staff were merely meeting to develop a plan for eventual reopening.

“With the lockdown slated to conclude in mere weeks, the internal team at Baro was simply preparing for its reopening by testing new menu options, discussing new restaurant layouts, and reviewing updated operation plans,” the spokesperson said.

“The entire team was located on the outdoor patio and there was no alcohol being served. Baro has consistently followed all rules pertaining to the lockdown and there was certainly no intention to be non-compliant.”

Indoor dining has not been allowed in Toronto for more than seven months.