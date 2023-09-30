iHeartRadio

Toronto police launch investigation at Innisfil, Ont. home


Toronto police conducted an investigation at a home on Lawson Street in Innisfil on Sat., Sept. 30 (Christian D'Avino/CTV News).

Toronto Police have opened an investigation at a home in Innisfil, Ont.

Several police cruisers and a forensics van could be seen parked outside a home located on Lawson Street on Saturday.

Officers were spotted carrying out evidence bags from the home by residents.

Police have not provided any details about the investigation or if any arrests have been made as of this time.  

12