Toronto police say they have laid a number of charges after receiving “several calls for noisy parties” in the city Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

In an email to CP24, police say they attended 11 large gathering calls in total and enforced Ontario’s stay-at-home order accordingly.

However, only two of those calls resulted in the laying of charges, the first of which was at a property in the area of Lawrence and Victoria Park avenues.

Police said they attended the scene, at the request of the city’s bylaw officers, at approximately 11:25 p.m. and found that one person was at the address who didn’t live there.

They were charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, according to police.

The second incident occurred at 12:38 a.m. in the area of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue where attending officers found that several people in attendance were not residents of the address.

As a result, eight people were charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Toronto Police Chief James Ramer commented on the charges in a tweet published Wednesday saying officers will “continue to respond to these complaints and enforce as needed to ensure the health and safety of our city.”

Fines for failing to comply with the stay-at-home order start at $750. Anyone convicted of violating the order can also be fined up to $100,000 which would also include a year in jail.

Last night @TorontoPolice responded to several calls for noisy parties. Officers attended, dispersed, & issued tickets to those in non-compliance w/ Stay-At-Home orders. We will continue to respond to these complaints & enforce as needed to ensure the health & safety of our city.

The minimum fine for hosts or organizers of parties in violation of gathering laws is $10,000.

The order came into effect on Jan. 14 in the face of growing COVID-19 case numbers across the province and is slated to last for at least 28 days.