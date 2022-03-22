Toronto police look to identify man who committed 'indecent act' on Scarborough RT
Police have released an image of a man who allegedly committed an indecent act while staring at a woman on the Scarborough RT earlier this month.
It happened on March 7 at 12 p.m. at Kennedy subway station, police said in a news release issued Tuesday.
It’s alleged that the man was staring at a woman on the train before he attempted to show her what police described as indecent photos on his phone.
“The man proceeded to commit an indecent act while staring at the woman,” police said.
The man exited the RT at Scarborough Town Centre.
Police said that woman also exited the train at the same station and reported the incident to staff.
The man is described by police as 30 to 35 years old, standing five-feet-11 inches tall, with a slim build and short brown hair. He was wearing a grey jacket with lime green trim, blue jeans, and discoloured white shoes with black and orange accents at the time of the incident, police said.
An image of the man has been released by police in an attempt to identify him.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers.
-
145 liquor violation charges laid on St. Patrick's Day by London police, no serious incidentsLondon police say there were no serious incidents during St. Patrick's Day celebrations last week and released updated statistics on Tuesday.
-
London by-law to stop graphic anti-abortion flyers going back to drawing boardAfter receiving legal advice from the city solicitor, councillors backed away from a proposed by-law forbidding the door to door delivery of graphic images.
-
Balance of power between urban and rural trustees preserved on TVDSBA pitch to shake-up the electoral boundaries represented by public school board trustees was withdrawn.
-
Weather warnings bring widespread school bus cancellationsForeboding weather has caused a number of school bus cancellations across parts of central Ontario Wednesday morning.
-
'Time is critical': Even though it's spring, B.C.'s backcountry still at risk for avalanches, agency warnsAs spring brings warmer weather to parts of B.C., backcountry enthusiasts are being warned to still keep an eye on avalanche conditions.
-
City council sits in-person for first time since 2020Ottawa city councillors will be taking their seats in the council chambers today for the first time since the spring of 2020.
-
-
Sharks score 2 late goals to top Flames 4-3Logan Couture scored the game-winner on Tuesday as the San Jose Sharks scored 28 seconds apart in the third period for a 4-3 comeback victory over the Calgary Flames.
-
Stars defeat Edmonton: Oilers' 1st loss after scoring firstRoope Hintz and Denis Gurianov scored 24 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat Edmonton 5-3 on Tuesday night, handing their Oilers their first loss this season after scoring first.