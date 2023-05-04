Toronto police looking for man who allegedly followed, harassed woman in Runnymede

Images of a man who allegedly followed and harassed a woman in west-end Toronto last month have been released by police.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said the allegations stem from incidents that occurred between April 16 and 26 in the city’s Runnymede neighbourhood.

During that time, police allege, the unknown man harassed and followed a woman in the area of Runnymede Road, between Blood Street West and St. Clair Avenue West.

He is described by police as 50 years old, five-foot-10, and 220 lbs. Police said the suspect has had his left arm amputated below the shoulder.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a Boston Bruins baseball hat, black-framed sunglasses, a black scarf, a maroon zip-up sweater, light grey sweat pants, and running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information related to their criminal harassment investigation to contact them at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.