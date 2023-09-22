Toronto police looking for man who allegedly lifted up clothing of 2 girls, took picture

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly lifted up the clothing of two young girls and, in one instance, took a picture of the victim’s stomach.

The first incident happened at Lawrence West Station on the morning of Sept. 19.

An eight-year-old girl was exiting a bus when an unknown man blocked her path, police said. The man bent down and allegedly grabbed the bottom of the girl’s sweater and lifted it up.

Police said the girl’s mother intervened, and the man fled the area.

The second incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in the area of Duplex and Glencairn avenues.

Police said another eight-year-old girl was walking their dog when she was approached by a man who asked if he could pet the animal.

He crouched down and allegedly hiked up the girl’s shirt, exposing her stomach.

Police said a family member yelled at the man, pushing the girl’s shirt down.

However, the man allegedly grabbed the shirt a second time, lifted it, and took a picture. He shortly ran away.

Police said investigators believe the same man was involved in both incidents.

On Friday, they released photos of the suspect, who is described as between 40 and 50 years old, five-foot-seven to five-foot-eight, with a short light brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.