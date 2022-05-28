Toronto police looking for man who allegedly sexually assaulted woman in Greektown

Toronto police have released security camera images of a man they allege sexually assaulted a woman in Greektown.

The incident happened on May 5 in the area of Danforth and Carlaw avenues.

Police said a woman was walking on the sidewalk when a man approached her from behind and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, ran back to a nearby bar before fleeing the area, police said.

He was wearing a blue t-shirt, black pants, white shoes and a black baseball cap backwards. Police said he also had a pool cue stick in hand.

Police are asking anyone who knows the suspect to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).