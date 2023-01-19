Toronto police looking for missing man bound under Ontario Mental Health Act

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 44-year-old elopee bound under the Ontario Mental Health Act.

On Thursday, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said Tesfaye Asefa was last seen on Jan. 18 at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West in downtown Toronto.

While the Centre for Addictions and Mental Health (CAMH) is located at this intersection, TPS says it is unable to confirm if Asefa eloped from the facility.

Asefa was previously found not criminally responsible for two sexual assaults, according to TPS. He is bound by Form 49, Warrant of Committal, under the Ontario Mental Health Act, which operates similarly to a detention order. If a patient bound under Form 49 enters any Ontario hospital, they can be detained upon entry.

He is described by police as standing 5-9 tall, weighing approximately 194 pounds, bald with brown eyes, and as having an accent.

Asefa was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red shirt and sweater, black pants, and grey shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.