Toronto police looking for person of interest after firearm discharged at Halloween party

Police are investigating after a gun was fired at a Halloween party at a short-term rental unit last month.

Officers were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Scarlett Road, near the city’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood, on Oct. 29 for a report of shots fired, police said.

According to investigators, there was a “large” Halloween party at a short-term rental unit in the area and gunshots were heard from outside the address at approximately 4 a.m.

Attendees of the party fled the scene and police said officers who arrived at the property located evidence of gunfire.

No victims were located, police said.

On Monday, investigators released images of a person of interest in an effort to identify him.

“Investigators are also requesting anyone that attended the party who witnessed the incident, or has digital images of persons in attendance is asked to contact police,” police said.

While it’s unclear what type of short-term rental unit was booked in this incident, Airbnb has in recent years taken steps to crack down on “disruptive parties.”

In an announcement made last month, the company said it would block users from booking one or two-night reservations over Halloween at select properties on the platform.

During Halloween of 2022, Airbnb said, approximately 2,500 people weren’t able to book an entire home on the platform in Toronto as part of the strategy.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information about the firearm discharge investigation to contact them at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.