Toronto police looking for suspect after woman sexually assaulted in stairwell

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted downtown last September.

Police said it happened in the area of Richmond Street and John Street West on the afternoon of Sept. 26.

A woman was in a stairwell when she was approached by a man not known to her and allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.

More than two months after the incident, police released Wednesday security camera images of the suspect.

He is believed to be 20 years old and described as five-foot-eight, and weighs 181 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing a red/orange hoodie with a large white and black logo, black track pants with white stripes and black running shoes. He was carrying a food delivery bag.

Police are asking anyone who can identify him to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).