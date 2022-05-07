Toronto police looking to identify suspect after assault at TTC station
Toronto police are asking the public for assistance to identify a man wanted in an assault investigation.
Police said that TTC special constables responded to a call for an assault that had occurred at York Mills Station on April 19 at around 1:55 p.m.
In a news release issued on Saturday, police said that it was reported that a man assaulted a 15-year-old person at the station.
The male suspect is described as six-foot-two-inches tall, has waist length hair and a slim build.
He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, a brown plaid shirt, a black hooded sweater and black boots. He was also carrying a black bag.
Police said they believe there may be other victims who were assaulted by the same suspect on the same day, but who have not reported those incidents to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
-
Fire in North Point Douglas leaves 11 people displacedA fire on Sunday in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood has left 11 people displaced.
-
‘No, you are not seeing things’: Passenger spotted riding on back of truckOPP West Region shared video on Twitter Sunday of a bizarre situation involving a truck and a stowaway passenger.
-
Fatal stabbing reported near elementary school in Coquitlam overnightInvestigators confirm they have been called after a homicide near an elementary school in Coquitlam in the early hours of Sunday morning.
-
Winners of the second round of East Coast Music AwardsThe second round of 2022 East Coast Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony Sunday in Fredericton, following Thursday night's awards show.
-
Arrest made in Waterloo break-in investigation: WRPSA man has been arrested and charged in connection to a commercial break-in in Waterloo on Saturday.
-
Second round of East Coast Music Award winners announced in FrederictonAnother round of winners was announced Sunday at the annual East Coast Music Awards in Fredericton.
-
Death of man found injured on bridge being investigated as homicideOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a homicide after a man, who was found critically injured on a bridge, died in hospital.
-
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky DerbyRich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.
-
Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leaderJohn Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, was elected as the city's next leader on Sunday in a vote cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee.