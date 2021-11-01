Toronto police non-emergency phone line repaired after 2.5 hour outage
An outage impacting the Toronto Police Service's non-emergency line has been repaired.
According to a public advisory issued just before noon, officers said some calls to the Toronto police non-emergency number (416-808-2222) were not coming through.
“Please be patient as we fix this problem,” police wrote in a social media post.
Their 9-1-1 emergency line was not impacted by the outage.
About two and a half hours later, police said that the phone line had been repaired.
"The non-emergency lines (416 808-2222) are working once again," officials said around 2:30 p.m. "There was never any outage on our emergency lines (9-1-1). We'd like to thank everyone for being patience."
PUBLIC ADVISORY:
Toronto Police Service
- Our phone system has been repaired
- The non-emergency lines (416 808-2222) are working once again
- There was never any outage on our emergency lines (9-1-1)
- We'd like to thank everyone for being patient
^dh
-
Dying for weeks: New details emerge as B.C. heat dome death toll risesThe death toll for B.C.'s heat wave is higher than previously calculated, due in part to the addition of several deaths that happened more than a month after the event.
-
Dog takes golf cart for a ride, dog crashes golf cartA canine with a love of golf cart rides – but questionable driving skills – took a short journey he won’t soon forget.
-
-
How to dispose of your pumpkin after HalloweenNow that Halloween has come to an end, many people may be wondering how to dispose of their pumpkins.
-
-
Whitecaps CEO speaks on latest accusations of sexual misconduct involving former coachVancouver Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster spoke to CTV News Monday regarding an explosive article in The Guardian detailing yet more allegations of sexual misconduct against a former member of the club’s coaching staff.
-
NHLPA votes on investigation into how union handled Kyle Beach's allegationsThe NHL Players' Association is considering opening an independent investigation into how it handled allegations of sexual assault brought forward by a Chicago Blackhawks prospect against a former assistant coach in 2010.
-
Vancouver authorities say they were too busy to enforce new fireworks ban on HalloweenVancouver police and firefighters say Halloween is often the busiest night of the year, and claim they didn't have the resources to enforce the city’s new fireworks bylaw.
-
Rupture an anomaly: steam pipe system operator continues to investigateMan whose business was rocked by steam pipe rupture still trying to come to grips with what happened.