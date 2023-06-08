Toronto police officer accused of using missing man's debit card faces new charge

A Toronto police officer with 16 years of service has been charged with failing to comply with a release order in connection with his alleged involvement in the theft of a missing person’s debit card.

Constable Boris Borissov turned himself in at 23 Division today. He was previously scheduled to appear Toronto Regional Bail Court today.

On Feb. 17, 2022, 53 Division launched a missing person investigation.

Toronto police allege that one of the officers assigned to the case “took possession of the missing person's personal belongings” and gave their debit card to another man, who then used it to make a purchase at a store in Mississauga.

Investigators say that after further investigation, the officer in question and the man “obtained motor vehicles.”

Const. Boris Borissov, 48, of Toronto, was arrested on April 11, 2022. At that time, he was charged with one count each of theft, trafficking credit card, use credit card in commission of offence, attempt to obstruct justice, possession of property obtained by crime, unauthorized use of a computer system, fraud, and three counts of breach of trust. Borissov was suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.