Toronto police officer charged after service firearm stolen while off-duty
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
The Toronto Police Service has charged one of its officers with careless storage of a firearm after his service gun was stolen on Wednesday while he was off-duty.
Police said Det. Const. Eugene Lee parked his vehicle at Sherway Gardens at around 4:30 p.m.
When he returned, the 50-year-old discovered it had been broken into, and a bag containing his gun was taken.
Lee subsequently contacted police.
The same day, Toronto police arrested the detective and criminally charged him with careless storage of a firearm and careless storage of ammunition.
Lee is scheduled to appear in court next month.
Police said Lee, who has been with the service for 14 years and is currently assigned to the Toronto Drug Squad, was suspended with pay.
