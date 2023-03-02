Toronto cop charged with manslaughter in death of Brampton teen to appear in court
A Toronto police officer is to appear in court this morning on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault in the death of a 19-year-old in April 2021.
Ontario's police watchdog has said Constable Calvin Au and another off-duty Toronto police officer met and interacted with Chadd Facey in Brampton shortly before the 19-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital.
Toronto police disciplinary documents allege Au and another officer met with Facey while off-duty to buy an Apple Watch the teen had advertised on Kijiji but after the transaction realized it was fake.
Those documents allege the officers caught up with Facey and demanded their money back before Au allegedly took the teen to the ground and tried to maintain physical control of him.
