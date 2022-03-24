Toronto police officer in hospital with serious injuries after accidentally shooting himself

A Toronto police officer has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he accidentally shot himself in the hand and leg, a spokesperson says.

It happened while officers were in the area of Fairview Mall, located at the intersection of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East in North York, at approximately 2:45 p.m.

A spokesperson for Toronto police said the officer was taken to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition following the accidental discharge. His condition is listed as stable, police said.

“No one else was injured and the matter is being investigated by professional standards,” police said in an email to CTV News Toronto.

At this time, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit -- which is called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death or serious injury -- has not invoked its mandate, police said.

No other details have been released by police.