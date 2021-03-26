Two Toronto police officers injured, two suspects in custody after bank robbery in Mimico

Two Toronto police officers are in hospital after they were injured while responding to a bank robbery in Mimico Friday evening.

Police were called to a TD Bank in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Allen Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. Speaking to reporters at the scene, Insp. Andy Singh said the bank was held up by two suspects armed with knives.

Two plainclothes officers who were investigating a separate incident nearby arrived at the bank and confronted the suspects inside, Singh said. He noted that an altercation then ensued between the officers and the suspects.

Singh said one of the suspects led police to a brief foot pursuit but was shortly apprehended. The other suspect was arrested inside the bank.

During the incident, one of the officers was stabbed while the other sustained cuts. Singh said both were transported to hospital and are now in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported. Two knives were recovered at the scene.

Singh noted that the suspects are believed to be responsible for other robberies in the area.

He said Toronto police interim Chief James Ramer has attended the hospital and spoke to the officers.

"Whatever the supports we have, we're providing to everyone, not only the officers that are injured but officers that are here that obviously were part of the investigation," Singh said.

"It truly showcases how dangerous and how quick these situations and how they can quickly escalate."

Police said there is no threat to public safety, and there are no outstanding suspects.

"We're continuing with the investigation, interviewing witnesses, and canvassing for video," Singh said.

"If there's anybody that has any information in the public that was here that saw any of the ongoings, we asked them to come forward and contact Toronto police."