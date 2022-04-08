Toronto police officer pleads guilty in connection to London homicide investigation
A Toronto Police Detective Constable pleaded guilty Friday to breach of trust by a public officer.
Trevor Gregory, 48, who has been suspended with pay by Toronto Police Service, entered the plea via zoom at the London Courthouse with his lawyer David Butt.
In an agreed statement of facts, the court heard that he gave personal and private information from government sources to another person now accused in the London murder of Bill Horrace.
The killing made headlines around the world because Horrace was known to be a former Liberian warlord. The early morning shooting occurred in June of 2020 at 232 Pochard Lane in east London.
Gregory’s 23- year-old son Keiron faces a charge of second degree murder in connection with the case and the matter is expected to be dealt with in court later this year.
Meanwhile a sentencing date for Trevor Gregory will be set on April 20.
