Toronto police officer seriously injured after hit-and-run in Scarborough parking lot

A Toronto police officer has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in a Scarborough parking lot as an arrest was being made in the area.

The incident took place around 6:15 p.m. near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads.

According to Toronto police Insp. Craig Young, a group of undercover officers were making an arrest in the plaza. At around the same time, other plain-clothes officers not involved in the arrest were nearby and a vehicle drove directly at them.

One officer was struck and sustained serious injuries. Paramedics confirmed they were transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

The driver fled the scene "having struck two additional vehicles in the driveway," Young said.

The vehicle involved, a white Toyota with Quebec licence plates, was found near Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue.

As of 9:45 p.m. the driver had not been taken into custody.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

