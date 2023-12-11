Toronto police officers bring good cheer and gifts to hundreds of newcomers with Project Hope

Two Toronto police officers are continuing a tradition of giving away toys, warm clothing and cheer to hundreds of newcomers this holiday season.

At a giveaway in Mississauga Monday, inside Polycultural Immigrant and Community Services, 250 people, mostly children, received gifts. This year, they expect to help about 2,000 people.

“[It feels] really nice,” said 12-year-old Jeremiah from Ukraine, showing off his new Lego set.

“I love Canada so much, better than my own country. And they are giving everyone toys, and I’m so happy about that,” said 10-year-old Zora from Afghanistan, who was thrilled with her new game of UNO.

Project Hope was created by two Toronto police officers, Det. Const. Mustafa Popalzai, a refugee from Afghanistan, and Const. Farzad Ghotbi, a refugee from Iran.

“The feeling is hard to put into words, but obviously, it’s extremely humbling,” Ghotbi told CTV News Toronto. “I never thought as a refugee I would be standing here before you, that I’m able [to] help some of the families and welcome them and tell them you do have a hope here of a better future.”

This is Project Hope’s third year, realized thanks to donations from corporate sponsors and the work of community volunteers.

On top of bringing happiness and helping provide essential items, Popalzai and Ghotbi aim to share what it means to be Canadian and break down barriers about law enforcement.

“I never trusted police as well, and I never wanted to be a cop when I arrived,” said Popalzai. “It took me about 10 years to interact with officers, and that’s something we want to change; we want to make sure they don’t feel the way I felt. I want to make sure they don’t feel intimidated or scared of police.”

For many families receiving presents, this will be their first Christmas away from home.

“It’s very important because it’s the festive period, and everyone is home. We celebrate Christmas in a grand style,” said Grace, who moved with her two kids from Nigeria in October.

“We enjoy this community and program too much,” said Mohammed, who arrived last month with his wife and child.