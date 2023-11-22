Toronto police, Pearson Airport step up patrols following deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion

Torontonians will notice more uniformed police officers in the city after a deadly vehicle explosion on the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

In a post on X, the Toronto Police Service said that they will be “increasing directed patrols of uniformed officers throughout the city” as a result of the incident.

Police told CP24 that they would not be providing details as to the locations where those officers would be patrolling.

Police, however, said that they are taking this step as a precautionary measure and do not believe that there are any “known threats” for Toronto.

In a follow-up post, Toronto police chief Myrom Demkiw said service is working with national and provincial law enforcement to "ensure coordination and information sharing."

"Lines of communication between law enforcement agencies are open and active," he wrote in a post on X.

Pearson International Airport is also keeping a close eye on the situation that is unfolding south of the border and has requested an “additional police presence” at the airport, a spokesperson said.

“We are monitoring the situation and are in close contact with federal authorities,” Sean Davidson told CP24.

“At this time, there is no impact to airport operations.”

Sources tell CTV News that Canadian officials are operating under the assumption that the Rainbow Bridge incident is terror-related.

Multiple Niagara Region border crossings have been closed as a result, including the Rainbow Bridge, the Peace Bridge, the Whirlpool Bridge and the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge.