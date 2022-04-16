Toronto police release image of suspect in downtown hit-and-run

Police have released an image of a suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto that left a woman critically injured earlier this week.

The incident took place around 3:15 a.m. on April 14 near Spadina Avenue and King Street West.

According to investigators, a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed struck a 30-year-old pedestrian, briefly stopped, and then fled the scene.

Toronto police Sgt. Murray Campbell told reporters at the time the driver "knew exactly what happened" prior to fleeing the scene.

The vehicle was described by police as a light coloured Mercedes convertible that would have noticeable damage to the front end.

On Saturday, police released a new image of the vehicle, saying it was likely "a white, 2019, or newer, Mercedes AMG GT convertible with a red interior and convertible top."

In the image, the roof of the vehicle is down and a driver is visible. Police have released a stark description, saying only that the man has dark-coloured hair.

"Officers would also encourage the man to contact a lawyer and to come forward to police," investigators said the release.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.