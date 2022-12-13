Toronto police release image of suspect in Fairbank stabbing
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Abby O'Brien
Toronto police have released the image of a suspect alleged to have stabbed another individual in the city’s Fairbank neighbourhood Friday, leaving them seriously injured.
Toronto police say the stabbing occurred in the area of Dufferin Street and Schell Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West, just after 4 p.m.
When officers arrived, a male victim with stab wounds was located and transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they are looking for a suspect described as a Black male, five-foot-ten with a slim build.
He was seen wearing all-black clothing and construction boots. Police say the suspect was carrying a black backpack and walking a dog with a pink jacket.
With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
