Toronto police release photo of vehicle seen 'driving aggressively away' from fatal shooting scene
Police have released an image of a vehicle seen "driving aggressively away from the scene" of a daylight shooting in North York Saturday afternoon that left a 24-year-old man dead.
Emergency crews were called to Crossroads Centre, a shopping plaza near Weston Road and Highway 401, around 3:40 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, who police have identified as Mathio Youkhanna of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Tuesday, police released an image of a vehicle they say was seen "driving aggressively away from the scene." The vehicle is described as a black Lexus SUV.
No further suspect information has been released by investigators.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
