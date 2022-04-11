Toronto police release photos of man wanted in forcible confinement investigation

Toronto police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with a forcible confinement investigation.

Police said they were called to Royal York Station on April 5 at 1:30 p.m. for a suspicious incident.

A 14-year-old girl was inside the station when a man approached her, police said.

He then allegedly put his arms around her and talked to her “while escorting her in his direction.”

Police said the girl asked the man to let her go. The interaction caught the attention of another person, who subsequently intervened and pulled the girl away from the man, police said.

The man then left the area. On Sunday, police released a description of the man to the public in an effort to identify him.

He is described as white with a medium build, short white hair and clean-shaven.

Police said he was wearing a black baseball cap with a design/sticker on top of the brim, black pants, a black hoodie, a black puffer vest, black Puma shoes with a white stripe logo and carrying a blue duffle or messenger bag with black strap.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).