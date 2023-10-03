Toronto police release photos of suspect in alleged sexual assault at subway station

Police have released photos of a suspect they say is wanted in connection with a sexual assault at Lawrence Subway Station last month.

Police said the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Sept. 2 on the northbound subway platform.

According to police, one person walked past the suspect to get on the subway train when they were sexually assaulted.

The suspect has been described by investigators as about 30 years old, with a thin build, and a short black faded haircut. He was seen wearing a purple striped buttoned-up shirt, black pants, and black running shoes with white laces and white soles.

Anyone with information about the alleged assault can call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).