2 dead, 8 rescued after boat flips over in Lake Ontario
Toronto police are investigating a boat crash near the city’s Port Lands on Tuesday evening that left two people dead.
Emergency crews were called to the Tommy Thompson Park area just before midnight for reports of a boat flipped over in Lake Ontario.
Police said a boat was travelling northeast into the harbour when it collided with a rock island breakwater.
As a result, the boat, which had 10 occupants, capsized. When officers arrived, they pulled eight people out of the water.
A search was then conducted to find the two other occupants of the boat who disappeared following the crash.
Police said the boat was recovered from the lake and found the two missing persons, a 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, dead inside the craft.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Barrie driver nabbed for 'excessive speeding' in cottage country: OPPA Barrie woman accused of speeding 50km/h over the limit in cottage country faces charges.
-
Unvaccinated Toronto police officers, employees can return to workThe Toronto Police Service’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy has ended, permitting the return of unvaccinated officers and employees who were placed on a leave of absence.
-
Petrolia floral shop sells rainbow roses for Pride monthGray’s Floral Market in Petrolia Ont., is celebrating Pride month in a unique way.
-
Charges laid after Brampton road rage incident involving BB gunA 39-year-old man has been arrested uttering threats during an incident of road rage in Brampton while in possession of a replica gun.
-
Trade show takes over Barrie's Sadlon ArenaThe Public Works Trade Show is being held at the Sadlon Arena on Bayview Avenue in Barrie.
-
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
-
Council to submit proposal to replace Lawson Aquatic Centre with ICIP fundingRegina city council voted unanimously to move forward with an application to both the federal and provincial government to use the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) to replace the aging Lawson Aquatic Centre.
-
Basketball coach from Timmins to be inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of FameMichele Belanger of Timmins had a 41-year career with the University of Toronto Varsity Blues Women's Basketball program. She's being inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame.
-
Saskatoon gun stores' sales surge after new legislation introducedMatthew Zarr bought a handgun at North Pro Sports in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning.