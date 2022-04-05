Toronto police's financial crimes unit to investigate former union head Jerry Dias
Toronto police says it is investigating the former president of Canada's largest private sector union after the union handed over money he allegedly accepted from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits he promoted to members.
Bad behaviors have increased in the workplace, says new U of G studyNew research out of the University of Guelph suggests anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic has led to unethical behaviours in the workplace.
Rural Municipalities of Alberta opposes creation of provincial police serviceAn independent association comprising of counties and municipal districts says it opposes a proposal from the Alberta government to create a provincial police force.
Aylmer police issue arrest warrant after violent assault and robberyThe Aylmer Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for a man following a violent assault and robbery in Aylmer, Ont. on March 11.
New Brunswick woman, 62, dies in snowmobile crashA 62-year-old woman is dead following a single-snowmobile crash in Wapske, N.B.
Father/daughter win monthly Soo hospital drawRichard Harasym of Marathon and Rebecca Harasym of Sault Ste. Marie split $156,850 after winning the Sault Area Hospital's March 50/50 draw.
Spike belt brings stolen vehicle fleeing police in Saskatchewan to a stop in Manitoba: RCMPMounties say a man driving a stolen car that attempted to ram officers in Saskatchewan was eventually brought to a stop on a Manitoba highway.
Calgary man identified as victim of Crescent Heights homicideCalgary police have identified a man found shot to death in the community of Crescent Heights on Friday.
Average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex continues to climbThe average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex has just gone up by another $188,000.
Halifax police seek man wanted in connection with Spryfield stabbingHalifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Spryfield last week.