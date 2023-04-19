Toronto police search for 3 suspects who allegedly stole an SUV

Toronto police are searching for three suspects who allegedly stole an SUV in the city’s east end last week.

On April 12, just before 9:30 a.m., officers said they were notified of a vehicle theft in the area of Jackman and Fulton avenues.

Officers say a 2022 black Chevrolet Tahoe was parked on private property in the area when three suspects approached the vehicle.

One suspect opened the driver’s side door with an “unknown object,” police say, while the other two suspects ran off, heading northbound on Jackman Avenue.

Toronto police say the first suspect started the car and drove away, headed in the same direction as the other suspects.

Officers describe the first suspect as a man in his 20s with a thin build, standing between five-foot-five and five-foot-seven, and was last seen wearing dark clothing, a puffy jacket and dark-coloured shoes.

The second nearly fits the description of the first suspect, except he was seen wearing dark clothes, white socks, and dark-coloured shoes.

Police describe the third suspect as a male standing between five-foot-nine and five-foot-ten with an average build, and seen wearing a dark jacket, grey hoodie, grey track pants, plaid boxers, and black shoes.

The stolen vehicle has the Ontario licence plate CVZC560.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).