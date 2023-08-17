Toronto police search for 3rd suspect in death of 67-year-old man

Toronto police are searching for a third suspect in connection with the murder of a 67-year-old man last week.

Ahmed Hassan was found dead inside an apartment unit near Bellevue Crescent and Weston Road on Aug. 9.

Investigators have not released Hassan’s cause of death.

Two people have already been arrested in the case. Thirty-eight-year old Sonya Ahenakew and 29-year-old Kidus Kane have each been charged with first-degree murder.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police said that Ahenakew and Hassan knew each other, but did not specify their relationship.

On Thursday, investigators said that a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect. Police say that Toronto resident Faysal Mohamed, 25, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with Hassan’s death.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.