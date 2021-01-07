Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in an attempted murder investigation.

On Jan. 5, 51-year-old Roger Xie was last seen in the area of University Avenue and Wellington Street West at around 3:30 p.m.

Police said Xie is wanted for assault, attempted murder, aggravated assault, dangerous weapons and carrying a concealed weapon.

Xie is described as standing at five feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with short hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, beige khaki pants, a white T-shirt and carrying a black satchel bag.

Xie is considered dangerous, investigators said.

“If located, please do not approach and contact police immediately,” police said in a press release.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).