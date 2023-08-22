Toronto police search for man who allegedly followed 81-year-old woman home to steal her purse
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly tried stealing an 81-year-old woman’s purse in May.
In a news release issued Tuesday, police said the incident occurred in the Christie Street and Bloor Street West area on May 30.
A man followed an elderly woman for nine TTC subway stops, from Chester Station to Christie Station, before following her home, police said.
The man allegedly attacked her and tried to steal her purse. Police said she sustained minor injuries.
The accused is described as a 20 to 30-year-old white man with red or blond hair. He was seen wearing a black baseball hat, black mask, black sweater, grey jogging pants, black shoes, and was carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
Police investigate two similar HRM gas station robberiesHalifax Regional Police are investigating two recent robberies, one at the Irving Circle K Convenience Store on Inglis Street in Halifax on Monday night.
-
Saskatoon great grandmother has been driving school buses for over 45 yearsOrleen Smith has been driving school buses since 1976 and has no plans to retire from the industry.
-
Union accuses CN of tracking employee's location outside of work hours through company-issued deviceThe union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
-
Alberta Utilities Commission says it will still process applications during renewables moratoriumThe Alberta Utilities Commission has clarified how it intends to implement the UCP government's moratorium on wind and solar energy development.
-
Maley Drive on schedule to reopen at Frood Rd. on Sept. 1Work on creating a final roundabout on the Maley Drive extension is proceeding as scheduled, with the road reopening Sept. 1 and the roundabout being completed in November.
-
'We are hopeless': Missing man’s family concerned for his safetyThe family of a Calgary senior who has not been seen in three weeks is concerned over his whereabouts.
-
'I love this place': Singer Sam Smith shouts out Vancouver, local restaurantBritish singer Sam Smith was in town Tuesday for the Vancouver stop of their “Gloria” tour and took a moment to gush about the city on stage.
-
Orillia city councillor pushes to rename Centennial Drive in honour of Gordon LightfootA city councillor in Orillia wants to see a downtown street renamed in honour of the late Gordon Lightfoot.
-
King Charles 'desperately concerned' about Canadian wildfiresKing Charles has sent a message to Canadian communities grappling with wildfires after learning of states of emergency in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.