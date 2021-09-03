Toronto police search for missing boater after vessel washes ashore near Hamilton
Toronto police are searching for a missing elderly man who took his sail boat out on the water on Thursday afternoon and has not been seen since.
According to police, 84-year-old Peter Ashby took out his 27-foot, white sail boat at around 12 p.m. on Thursday and left from the Queen City Yacht Club, located on the Toronto Islands.
He was alone when he went out on his boat, police say.
It is not clear what transpired after that but police say Ashby is still missing.
The Toronto Marine Unit and Coast Guard are actively searching for the missing man.
Hamilton police told CP24 on Friday that a vessel washed ashore near the Lift Bridge/ Fisherman’s Pier but would not confirm if the boat belonged to Ashby.
Police in Hamilton say Toronto police are handling the investigation.
MISSING:
Peter Ashby, 84
- Last seen September 2, 12 pm, Queen City Yacht Club
- 5'5, 160, thin build, short white hair, clean shaven
- Beige shorts, green jacket, white t-shirt, white 'Tilley' hat
- On 27' white sailboat "Resolute"
- Anyone with info 416 808-5200#GO1679626
^dh pic.twitter.com/sqjkAfJ9vA
