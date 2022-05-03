Toronto police search for suspect after assault at TTC station
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly punched a man several times at a TTC station last month.
On Apr. 16, officers responded to reports of an assault at the Yonge and Bloor subway station shortly before 9:15 p.m.
Two men were reportedly involved in a verbal altercation on the Bloor subway platform.
One man punched the other man several times and the victim sustained serious injuries, police said.
The suspect fled the area and is described as in his 20s, standing at five-foot-seven inches tall, weighing between 160 and 170 pounds, with a black beard.
He was wearing a black du-rag, black hooded winter jacket with a Canada Goose logo on the left shoulder, black pants and black shoes.
On Tuesday, police released images of the suspect.
Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
