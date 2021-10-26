Toronto police search for suspects in theft of $11M worth of pure silver

Toronto police are searching for suspects in connection with the theft of $11 million worth of pure silver that was stolen from a shipping container in Montreal last year.

According to police, the silver, which was in bullion form, was stolen from the shipping container in Jan. 2020 and of it has been partially recovered in Toronto, British Columbia, and Massachusetts.

“The original silver bars had several distinctive stamped markings including a serial number and ‘Korea Zinc,’” Toronto police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

“Investigators believe that some of the silver was smelted into ingots for a better chance of avoiding suspicion when selling.”

Investigators are asking anyone who may have received these ingots or silver by-products from the stolen shipment to contact police.