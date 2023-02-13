Toronto police searching for 3 suspects after woman slashed in the face at Spadina station

Toronto police are looking for three suspects after a woman was slashed across the face at Spadina subway station.

The incident happened Sunday evening. Toronto police were called to the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a woman was involved in a verbal dispute with three individuals who were not known to her.

A male suspect reportedly spat in the woman's face, and repeatedly pushed her, police said.

He then allegedly brandished a knife and slashed the woman in her face causing facial injuries.

All three suspects fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as a male, five-foot-10 and 140 pounds with a slim build, and black puffy hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket with a fur hood, a grey sweater, a blue mask, grey sweat pants, and black running shoes. Police said this individual carried a six-inch knife with a jagged edge.

The second suspect is a male, five-foot-seven, 130 pounds and approximately 16 to 19 years old with a slim build, and short black puffy hair.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, a grey hooded sweater, black jeans, black and white running shoes, and a white mask.

The third is a female, five-foot-four, 120 pounds, approximately 14 to 17 years old, with a slim build, and long black hair in a pony tail.

She was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, grey sweat pants, and white and black running shoes, and carrying a large brown leather purse with gold straps.

So far, police have released an image of one of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.