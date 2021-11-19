Toronto police searching for Brampton man who allegedly sexually assaulted woman at house party
Police are looking for a Brampton man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a Toronto house party last spring.
It happened in the area of Gladstone Avenue and Dupont Street on March 28, police said in a news release issued Friday.
At that time, a woman was sexually assaulted by a man who was also attending the party.
An investigation into the incident began on Nov. 1.
Ricardo Pereira Cabral, 42, of Brampton, is wanted for sexual assault in connection with the incident.
He is described by police as standing five-foot-seven inches tall with a muscular build, short brown hair, and facial stubble. Cabral has tattoos on his chest, both his arms and hands, as well as a diamond design on his neck.
Both of Cabral’s ears are pierced, as is his nose. He also has what’s known as a dermal piercing under his right eye.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
-
WRPS officer charged with impaired driving in-off duty crash in TorontoAn early morning crash in Toronto has resulted in a Waterloo regional police officer now facing charges of operation while impaired and over 80.
-
Calgarians celebrate repeal of contentious agriculture laws in IndiaCelebrations were held in Calgary on Friday following an announcement by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will repeal controversial agriculture laws that sparked yearlong protests by farmers in that country, as well as several parts of North America and England.
-
'The Grove' at the Western Fair District is growingAfter two years, The Grove at the Western Fair District is expanding its agri-hub with more food-based businesses coming onboard.
-
2 EPS officers, including 'top cop' in 2019, charged with assaultTwo Edmonton Police Service officers have been charged with assault after an arrest in 2019.
-
Murder charge reduced for two men accused in 2019 Barrie stabbingThree men facing charges in connection with the 2019 death of a Barrie man appeared before a judge Friday, where the charges were reduced for two of them.
-
Calgary kids set to enjoy free sneak peak of ATP's 'In Wonderland'Sunday night, holiday theatre season will kick off with a special performance of Alberta Theatre Projects' In Wonderland.
-
Ottawa police searching for a missing 14-year-old boyOttawa police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old, last seen over two weeks ago.
-
Driver critical after crash north of Tiverton, Ont.One person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Bruce County.
-
Misinformation, negative interactions prompts Sudbury's health unit to close comments on its Facebook pagePublic Health Sudbury & Districts announced Friday it was closing comments on its Facebook page for a trial period.