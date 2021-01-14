Toronto police are asking the public for help in locating a man wanted on a number of charges.

In a news release, police said 35-year-old Mohamed Wehelie is wanted on four counts of forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and four counts of threaten death, among other charges.

A photo of Wehelie was released by police on Thursday evening in hopes of locating him.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300. Anonymous tips can also be made through crime stoppers.