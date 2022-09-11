Toronto police searching for man who allegedly fatally shot 15-year-old boy

Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old man who is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a North York teen.

Shalldon Samuda died in hospital on Saturday, Sept. 10 after being shot shortly after 12:30 a.m. at a residence near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

The 15-year-old boy is the city’s 46th murder victim of the year.

Ellion Brown, 18, of Toronto, is wanted for second-degree murder.

He is described as six feet and 220 pounds with braided, chin-length hair.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.