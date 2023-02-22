Toronto police searching for man who allegedly met teenage girl online, sexually assaulted her
Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl in December after meeting her online.
A release issued by the Toronto Police Service Wednesday states the incident occurred on Dec. 9 at approximately 5:30 p.m. near High Park.
Investigators allege that the teenage girl met up with a man in the area of Bloor Street West and Parkside Drive in the city’s west end after meeting him on the internet.
The man then allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.
Police say he was last seen driving away in a white Toyota minivan.
The suspect is described as approximately 20 years old and standing at five-foot-eight with a medium build, a full beard, and brown eyes. Investigators say he speaks with a slight accent and had metal braces with blue elastics at the time of the alleged assault.
The man was last seen wearing metal-framed glasses, a black toque, and a black jacket with a fur-trimmed hood.
Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to the investigation to contact them at 416-808-1100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
